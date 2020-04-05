Areas Of Highway Roadwork This Week

Slope work on HWY 108 up by Beardsley View Photo

As noted here Caltrans construction operations will continue modified operations amidst the coronavirus situation.

Construction and maintenance projects vital to a fully functioning transportation system are currently moving forward.

Caltrans has work scheduled this week that will delay travel in Tuolumne and Calaveras Counties.

On Highway 108 from Herring Creek Road to Beardsley Reservoir Road slope repair and clearing from Monday through Saturday will delay traffic 10 minutes. The work is scheduled between 7am and 7pm.

Shoulder work on Highway 4 between Laskoff Place and Lower Moran Road Monday through Friday will delay traffic for ten minutes. The work is scheduled between the hours of 6 AM and 6 PM.

On Highway 49 from Angels Creek to Highway 12, a moving closure of one of the two lanes for road striping may cause 5-minute delays. The work is scheduled on Monday from 9 AM to 4 PM.

On Highway 49 Tuesday through Thursday pavement marker replacement repair from Angels Creek to Copello Drive will impact traffic. The work is scheduled from 9 AM to 4 PM.

These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.