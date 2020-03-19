Governor Newsom Issues Order to Suspend Standardized Testing

Governor Newsom signs emergency legislation to fight COVID-19 View Photo

Sacramento, CA — The latest Executive Order from Governor Gavin Newsom aims to reduce the strain on students, families and educators during the COVID-19 outbreak. Pending federal approval, this year’s statewide testing for California’s more than 6 million students in K-12 schools will be suspended.

Newsom says, “This time is stressful enough for students, families and educators without the additional burden of annual testing.” He added “Our main focus is on supporting the mental and socioemotional health of students, while continuing to provide educational opportunities such as distance learning.”

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond says “I appreciate the Governor’s leadership here and recognizing that under the current circumstances, the last thing our students need is to be confronted with a test. Our districts need some relief and this decision is in the best interest of our students and our state.”

California State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond says, “As schools are struggling to maintain instruction, feed students, and provide child care, they need to focus first and foremost on these pressing responsibilities. The safety and well-being of children and staff has to be our No. 1 concern. We do not want concerns about testing to distract them from their critical work at this time of national emergency.”

The Governor’s full executive order is here.