Guardians end Rays’ winning streak at 7 with 7-1 victory

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — José Ramírez had three hits and two RBIs and the Cleveland Guardians had a five-run second inning in a 7-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Friday night, snapping the Rays’ season-best winning streak at seven.

The Guardians won for the fourth time in 14 games to reach .500 at 70-70 and keep their wild-card hopes alive. The Rays dropped to 71-69.

Cleveland broke through after the Rays, credited with beginning the opener trend in baseball, used an opener for the first time this season.

Griffin Jax worked a clean first, but Ian Seymour (3-1) quickly ran into trouble. He bobbled Gabriel Arias’ bunt for an error, then hit a batter and walked another to load the bases. Kwan singled in two runs, Ramírez followed with a two-run double, and David Fry added an RBI single to make it 5-0. Ramirez was 3 for 5 with the two RBIs.

Austin Hedges homered for Cleveland in the fifth.

Gavin Williams (10-6) gave Cleveland seven solid innings, allowing one run on seven hits. He walked three and struck out three.

Williams’ allowed Junior Caminero’s 41st homer in the sixth, the rookie’s AL-leading 14th since Aug. 1.

Key moment

Seymour’s misplay on Arias’ bunt set up Cleveland’s five-run second.

Key stat

Eight: The Guardians have homered in eight straight games, their second-longest streak of the season.

Up next

RHP Tanner Bibee (9-11, 4.77 ERA) was set to start for Cleveland on Saturday night against RHP Shane Baz (9-11, 4.98).

