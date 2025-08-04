Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Cincinnati Open and will head to the US Open without preparation

Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Cincinnati Open and will head to the US Open without preparation View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Cincinnati Open on Monday for what officially was listed as a “non-medical” reason, meaning he will head to the U.S. Open without having played a match in about 1 1/2 months.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t competed since losing in the Wimbledon semifinals to eventual champion Jannik Sinner on July 11.

That straight-set defeat against Sinner at the All England Club came two days after the 38-year-old Djokovic took what he described as a “nasty” and “awkward” fall in the last game of his quarterfinal victory. Djokovic clearly was compromised against Sinner and unable to move at his best; he received treatment on his upper left leg from a trainer.

Djokovic’s withdrawal from Cincinnati follows his decision to sit out the Toronto Masters that concludes this week. He cited a groin injury for that absence.

His previous event before Wimbledon was the French Open, where he also lost to Sinner in the semifinals.

Djokovic will have no hard-court tournament preparation before the U.S. Open singles competition begins on Aug. 24.

He has won four championships at Flushing Meadows, most recently in 2023. That was also his most recent Grand Slam trophy.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis