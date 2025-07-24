Bouanga leads Los Angeles FC against the Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers (9-7-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles FC (10-5-6, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC -214, Portland +460, Draw +378; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Denis Bouanga leads Los Angeles FC into a matchup with the Portland Timbers after scoring two goals against the LA Galaxy.

LAFC is 9-5-5 in Western Conference games. LAFC has a 3-0-2 record in games it scores at least three goals.

The Timbers are 8-5-7 against Western Conference teams. The Timbers rank 10th in the Western Conference drawing 111 corner kicks, averaging 4.8 per game.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bouanga has scored 13 goals and added six assists for LAFC. Nathan Ordaz has three goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Antony has scored six goals and added three assists for the Timbers. Santiago Moreno has one goal and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: LAFC: 5-1-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.9 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Timbers: 3-4-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.3 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Ryan Raposo (injured), Aaron Long (injured), Maxime Chanot (injured).

Timbers: David Pereira Da Costa (injured), Antony (injured), Jonathan Rodriguez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press