Chargers aim for 3-0 start with AFC West clash against Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are looking to open the season 3-0 for the first time since 2002 with a third straight victory over an AFC West opponent.

The Denver Broncos (1-1) want to get back to winning after a critical penalty led to a one-point loss at Indianapolis last week.

“You only play six of them and this will be the third one,” Chargers safety Derwin James said. “You have to make them all count. Not like every game isn’t important but these division games mean a lot.”

They’ll match up Sunday at SoFi Stadium in the Chargers’ home opener. LA beat Kansas City in Brazil and the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Call him Coach Mack

Linebacker Khalil Mack is on injured reserve after a gruesome elbow injury suffered in the first quarter against Las Vegas on Monday. He’s still got a sideline presence with the Chargers.

Call him Coach Mack, at least for now.

“He’s back on the sideline coaching the guys up, sitting next to guys on the bench looking at the iPad,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said, describing Mack shortly after he got hurt. “That is the ultimate team guy. He’ll continue to do that and he’s back at meetings. It’s great for our guys to see how important it is to him. He’ll do whatever he can to help out. Blessed to have a guy like that.”

Road cheering section

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton knows it will be loud at SoFi Stadium — because of cheering Denver fans.

“It’s hilarious. There’s always a point in the game where you hear, ‘Let’s go Broncos,’” Sutton said. “I don’t want to start no beef or nothing but it’s always funny how another set of fans won’t really want to start that chant until they hear Broncos Country hitting the chant.”

It comes in handy for these divisional games.

“The Chargers are playing really good football right now,” Sutton said. “They are playing with a spark, and it’s fun to see and it’s fun to be a part of. We’re also playing with a spark, and we’re practicing with a spark and having the passion and desire. You can see it all over the field at practice and in the games.

“I know they are going to show up, but I also know that we’re also going to show up and it will be fun to be a part of.”

Harbaugh ties

Broncos coach Sean Payton has a friendly relationship with the Harbaugh family. He worked alongside Ravens coach John Harbaugh when both were up-and-coming coaches with the Philadelphia Eagles. Payton was the QB coach back then and John Harbaugh the special teams coordinator.

Payton’s respect carries over to Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh.

“Our league is better when Jim is in it,” Payton said. “I’ve said this before out of respect, I would rather him be in a different division, but he does a tremendous job with his team, as does John.

“Think about that. At one point there was a Super Bowl where the two of them were coaching against each other. We might go 200 more years before that happens again. That’s pretty remarkable.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl