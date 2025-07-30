Rams have timetable for Matthew Stafford’s recovery from sore back but don’t plan to make it public

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rams have a timetable for quarterback Matthew Stafford’s recovery from a sore back, but Los Angeles coach Sean McVay does not plan on making it public to avoid the perception of a possible setback.

Stafford is missing his second straight week of training camp because of an ailment that has been bothering him in recent weeks.

McVay has been steadfast in his optimism that Stafford, 37, won’t miss the season opener against Houston on Sept. 7.

“At this point, there is a plan in place. But what I don’t want to do is give you guys a date and then, you know, if that does change, then there’s assumptions that I would imagine that I would have if I was in your guys’ shoes that can lead you to think, ‘Oh man, something’s really up,’” McVay said Tuesday. “So we are week to week with him. … What I don’t want to do is set a timetable with you guys, and then, if for whatever reason as we’re continuing to gain information, that changes. But what I can say is I feel good about this is the smartest plan for him, and we’re very confident that he’ll be ready to roll against the Texans, and we’ll take it a week at a time.”

Stafford has guided the Rams into the playoffs in three of his four seasons with the team, leading them to a Super Bowl title in their home stadium to cap off his first year in Los Angeles following the 2021 campaign. But the veteran going into his 17th season also missed games in 2022 and 2023 because of injuries, prompting the Rams to add a proven backup in Jimmy Garoppolo before last season.

The presence of Garoppolo, who has started 64 games for New England, San Francisco, Las Vegas and the Rams, is allowing the Rams to continue preparations for the season during camp at Loyola Marymount University as they would have with Stafford running the offense.

McVay described Garoppolo as one of the main reasons the Rams can afford to be patient with Stafford’s health.

“There’s nobody like Matthew, we know that, but to be able to have somebody that has done all the things that you’re mentioning, going into Year 12, played in big games. … Now we’re still able to evaluate the other 10 around him, and we’re able to kind of continue on with the installations where that hasn’t always been the case with us if we needed to be smart and rest Matthew,” McVay said. “We’ll certainly be really excited when we get No. 9 back out here for us, but in the meantime, I’ve been really pleased with Jimmy.”

