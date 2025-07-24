Seeking to learn, Puka Nacua asks Davante Adams to lead the LA Rams’ receiving drills

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Although Puka Nacua is one of the NFL’s top receivers as he heads into his third season with the Los Angeles Rams, he thinks he still has plenty to learn from the new teammate wearing his old uniform number.

Nacua was full of praise and admiration for Davante Adams after just one practice in training camp at Loyola Marymount University on Wednesday. Nacua is determined to soak up the techniques and teachings of the six-time Pro Bowl selection who joined the Rams as a replacement for Cooper Kupp in the spring.

“I’ve asked Davante to lead our position group drills,” Nacua said. “There was respect from him coming in, saying, ‘I don’t want to push you out of the way, or to try to take your spot,’ or that I should be up there No. 1, but it’s something (where) I have a huge amount of respect for his game, and I’m blessed to be around people like Coop, and to have Davante come in.”

There’s also a practical reason for Nacua’s invitation to Adams: “When I was in the front, I’m trying to sprint as fast as I can so I can turn around and watch him. So I was like, ‘Hey, I think it would make my job a little easier if you go first.’”

Nacua’s respect for Adams has been obvious from the day Adams signed. Nacua willingly ceded the No. 17 jersey he had worn for two seasons in Los Angeles, switching to the No. 12 he wore in college.

Adams got the ball frequently during the Rams’ opening workout, impressing the fans in the stands while catching passes from Jimmy Garoppolo. Matthew Stafford is starting training camp on the sidelines as he recovers from back soreness, leaving Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett in the pocket for the first week.

Nacua was observing Adams with admiration, watching everything from his famous release skills at the line of scrimmage to his ball concentration in traffic.

“His illusion of speed and lateral quickness is something I’m trying to add to my game in the way that it fits my skill set,” Nacua said. “I wouldn’t say there’s a lot of people that can replicate some of the things that he can do, but I try to understand the movement so I can add it to my game.”

But Adams also recognizes the remarkable ascent of Nacua, the former fifth-round pick. Nacua’s average of 88.4 yards receiving per game is the second-best in NFL history among non-scab players, trailing only Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson (96.5).

Nacua has 184 catches for 2,476 yards in just 28 regular-season games for the Rams, but he could be even more dangerous with Adams as his counterpart. Defenses will be unable to focus primarily on Nacua, as they did at times in his first two seasons when Kupp was injured or ineffective, likely allowing Nacua to get into more advantageous matchups for Stafford.

The big picture looks good for Nacua, but he’s also concentrating on learning the small details from Adams, whose skills he can list in encyclopedic detail.

“I’d say his body control, and obviously his elusiveness at the line of scrimmage,” Nacua said. “But then his awareness, the rotation of defenders and how to attack leverage on anyone, everything down the field, and then to have the illusion of going the opposite direction of where you want to go. He does a great job, and he explains it so well in the meeting room, so it makes it fun to watch tape and to be like, ‘OK, how can I add some of these things to my toolbox?’”

Nacua is one year away from the chance to sign a contract extension, but he isn’t thinking much about the massive looming payday if he produces another prolific season with Stafford and Adams.

“A little bit, but I try my best to stay completely present where my feet are,” Nacua said. “It’s exciting to see guys push the envelope for the wide receiver game.”

