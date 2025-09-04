Nevada takes on FCS Sacramento State

Sacramento State (0-1) at Nevada (0-1), Sept. 6 at 5 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: MW Network

Key stats

Nevada Offense

Overall: 203.0 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 125.0 yards per game (118th)

Rushing: 78.0 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 11.0 points per game (115th)

Nevada Defense

Overall: 438.0 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 303.0 yards per game (125th)

Rushing: 135.0 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 46.0 points per game (131st)

Sacramento State Offense

Overall: 131.0 yards per game (112th in FCS)

Passing: 107.0 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 24.0 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 3.0 points per game (104th)

Sacramento State Defense

Overall: 430.0 yards per game (75th in FCS)

Passing: 190.0 yards per game (49th)

Rushing: 240.0 yards per game (97th)

Scoring: 20.0 points per game (39th)

Nevada ranks 127th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin.

Nevada ranks 4th in the FBS averaging 14.0 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Nevada

Passing: Chubba Purdy, 97 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 46.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Purdy, 55 yards on 14 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Marcus Bellon, 76 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Sacramento State

Passing: Jaden Rashada, 107 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 40.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Rodney Hammond, 12 yards on 6 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Jordan Anderson, 49 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Nevada was defeated by Penn State 46-11 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Purdy passed for 97 yards on 7-of-15 attempts (46.7%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 14 times for 55 yards. AJ Bianco had 12 rushing yards on one carry. Bellon had six receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown.

Sacramento State was beaten by South Dakota State 20-3 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Rashada led Sacramento State with 107 yards on 11-of-27 passing (40.7%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Hammond had 12 rushing yards on six carries, adding one reception for six yards. Anderson put up 49 yards on four catches.

Next game

Nevada hosts Middle Tennessee on Sept. 13. Sacramento State hosts Mercyhurst on Sept. 13.

By The Associated Press