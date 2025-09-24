Astros aim to stop 4-game skid, play the Athletics

Houston Astros (84-73, second in the AL West) vs. Athletics (74-83, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (12-8, 2.30 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 201 strikeouts); Athletics: Luis Severino (7-11, 4.72 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -146, Athletics +121; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros aim to stop a four-game slide with a victory against the Athletics.

The Athletics are 74-83 overall and 34-42 in home games. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .253, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Houston has an 84-73 record overall and a 38-38 record on the road. The Astros are 62-21 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Athletics hold a 7-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Soderstrom has 32 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 91 RBIs while hitting .278 for the Athletics. Jacob Wilson is 11 for 36 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with a .304 batting average, and has 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 62 RBIs. Yordan Alvarez is 10 for 33 with a home run and two RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .233 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Astros: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.30 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (oblique), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Rooney: 60-Day IL (concussion / nasal), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press