Alvarez hits 2-run homer in 8th as Mets rally to beat Cubs 9-7 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Francisco Alvarez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo went deep and the New York Mets rallied to beat the Chicago Cubs 9-7 on Tuesday night.

Alvarez gave New York a 9-7 lead when he connected with two out against Caleb Thielbar (3-4) after Brett Baty led off with a single, and the Mets came away with the win after trailing 6-1. It was the Mets’ largest comeback win this season. They moved a game ahead of Cincinnati for the third wild card with the Reds losing 4-2 to Pittsburgh.

Lindor led off the game against Cade Horton with his 29th homer. He also gave New York a 7-6 lead in the sixth with an RBI single against Drew Pomeranz.

Nimmo capped a five run fifth with a three-run homer off Taylor Rogers that tied it at 6-all. Brooks Raley (3-0) got the win. Edwin Díaz worked the final two innings for his 27th save in 30 chances, and New York came out on top even though starter David Peterson made an early exit. The left-hander lasted just 1 1/3 innings in his shortest start this season, allowing five runs and five hits.

The wild card-leading Cubs lost their fifth in a row after dropping all four games at Cincinnati.

Nico Hoerner had three hits and scored four runs for the Cubs.

Ian Happ chased Peterson with a two-run double in the second that made it 5-1, and the Cubs got another run in the fourth when second baseman Jeff McNeil threw wildly to first after fielding his grounder. That allowed Hoerner to score, making it 6-1.

Horton allowed one run and two hits before exiting after three innings due to back tightness.

Key moment

Nimmo tied it at 6 when he greeted Rogers with a three-run drive to right for his 25th homer.

Key stat

Lindor has 30 career leadoff homers — 10 this season.

Up next

The Cubs send All-Star LHP Matthew Boyd (13-8, 3.20 ERA) to the mound while the Mets go with rookie RHP Jonah Tong (2-2, 5.94)

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer