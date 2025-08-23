Mariners back Woo’s gem with homers by Suárez, Naylor and Polanco in 3-2 win over Athletics

SEATTLE (AP) — Bryan Woo allowed one hit in seven innings and the Seattle Mariners got homers from Eugenio Suárez, Josh Naylor and Jorge Polanco to beat the Athletics 3-2 on Friday night.

With the score tied 1-all in the seventh, Athletics reliever Elvis Alvarado (1-1) hung a slider to Naylor. The slugging first baseman ripped it to right field and flipped his bat to celebrate his 100th career home run.

Two batters later, Polanco’s drive made it 3-1.

Those late swings ensured an excellent start from Woo (11-7) did not go to waste. The only hit he gave up was a solo homer by Brent Rooker in the first. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two.

All-Star closer Andrés Muñoz allowed a run in the ninth before pitching out of a bases-loaded jam to earn his 30th save.

Key moment

Rooker and Tyler Soderstrom singled off Muñoz with one out in the ninth, and rookie Jacob Wilson delivered an RBI single that cut it to 3-2. Lawrence Butler walked to load the bases, but Muñoz retired Darrell Hernaiz on a fly to shallow center field and struck out JJ Bleday to end it.

Key stat

Suárez, who went deep in the fifth, became the sixth player in major league history to hit 40 home runs during a season in which he switched teams. Greg Vaughn, Mark McGwire, David Justice, Adam Dunn and J.D. Martinez are the others.

Up next

Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs (10-8, 4.24 ERA) starts Saturday against right-hander George Kirby (8-6, 4.22) in the middle game of the series.

By ANDREW DESTIN

AP Sports Writer