Langeliers hits 2-run homer and Soderstrom extends hitting streak as Athletics top Twins 6-3

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit his 27th home run, Tyler Soderstrom extended his hitting streak to 17 games and the Athletics beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 on Tuesday night.

Rookie slugger Nick Kurtz went 3 for 3 with two walks, including a leadoff double in the first inning and an RBI double that capped a three-run fourth. Brett Harris had a sacrifice fly and Luis Urías delivered an RBI single in the inning as the A’s took a 5-1 lead against All-Star pitcher Joe Ryan (12-6).

Jacob Lopez (7-6) struck out eight in six innings of four-hit ball. He allowed three runs — two earned.

Justin Sterner pitched two scoreless innings and Hogan Harris worked a perfect ninth for his first major league save.

Matt Wallner gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the second. Kurtz scored on Langeliers’ two-run homer in the third.

Brooks Lee and Ryan Jeffers each hit a solo homer for the Twins, who dropped to 1-4 on their homestand.

Harris made it 6-3 with an RBI single in the sixth.

Ryan was charged with five runs — two earned — and six hits in four innings. He struck out six and walked one.

Key moment

Minnesota put two runners on in the eighth, but Royce Lewis popped out to end the threat.

Key stat

Langeliers has 15 home runs since the All-Star break. He began the day leading the league in homers, slugging percentage (.802) and extra-base hits (23) since the break.

Up next

The teams continue their series Wednesday night, when J.T. Ginn (2-5, 5.04 ERA) starts for the Athletics against Bailey Ober (5-7, 5.15).

