Abrams hits walk-off single and Nationals end 6-game skid with 2-1 win over Athletics

WASHINGTON (AP) — CJ Abrams singled home rookie Robert Hassell III with the winning run in the ninth inning, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Athletics 2-1 on Wednesday night to stop a six-game losing streak.

Athletics starter Jeffrey Springs retired his first 15 batters before Riley Adams tied the score 1-all with a leadoff homer in the sixth.

Hassell doubled off Michael Kelly (2-1) to begin the ninth and scored on Adams’ one-out single when left fielder Tyler Soderstrom’s throw was off line.

Soderstrom opened the top of the sixth with his 20th home run.

Nearly three years after his major league debut, Nationals right-hander Cade Cavalli finally returned from injury to make his second career start. He pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings and left to a standing ovation.

Once a highly touted prospect, the 2020 first-round draft pick had a long recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Jose A. Ferrer (3-3) worked a perfect inning for the win.

Springs gave up just the one hit over six innings with five strikeouts.

The teams combined for 34 hits in the Athletics’ 16-7 win Tuesday, but each finished with four on Wednesday.

Key moment

Hassell’s leadoff double in the ninth went off Colby Thomas’ glove as the right fielder tried to make a diving catch.

Key stat

Cavalli threw 88 pitches, giving up three hits and a walk while striking out six. He also went 4 1/3 innings in his other big league start, when he allowed seven runs to Cincinnati on Aug. 26, 2002.

Up next

Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez (4-6, 3.99 ERA) faces Nationals LHP Mitchell Parker (7-11, 6.35) on Thursday.

