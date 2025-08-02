Mike Yastrzemski homers in his 1st at-bat as a Royal in 9-3 victory over the Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered in his first at-bat with Kansas City, Michael Wacha limited Toronto to a run in eight innings in his longest outing of the season and the Royals beat the Blue Jays 9-3 on Friday night.

Acquired from San Francisco just before the trade deadline Thursday, Yastrzemski had a two-run shot off Kevin Gausman (7-8) in the second inning to make it 2-1.

Wacha (5-9) allowed three hits and stuck out five, helping the Royals improve to .500 for the first time since June 20. He gave up one run for the fourth consecutive start.

Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Adam Frazier also homered for Kansas City.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two-out homer in the first inning to give Toronto a 1-0 lead. After Yastrzemski gave the Royals the lead in the second, and Witt’s three-run homer made it 5-1 in the third.

Kansas City added four runs in the ninth. Perez and Frazier homered and Maikel Garcia had a bases-loaded single.

Addison Barger hit a two-run homer for Toronto in the ninth.

Key moment

Yastrzemski wasted no time getting his first big hit for Kansas City, hitting the two-run homer in the second inning.

Key stat

The Royals scored five or more runs for the eighth time in 13 games since the All-Star break.

Up next

Kansas City LHP Noah Cameron (5-4, 2.44 ERA) was set to start Saturday against Toronto RHP Max Scherzer (1-1, 4.89).

