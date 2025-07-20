Rays score go-ahead run on throwing error in 4-3 victory over the Orioles

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chandler Simpson had a tying RBI single and scored the go-ahead run on Ryan O’Hearn’s throwing error in a three-run eighth inning in the Tampa Bay Rays’ 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night.

Tampa Bay rallied after Seranthony Domínguez replaced Baltimore starter Dean Kremer to begin the eighth inning with the Orioles leading 2-1.

Ha-Seong Kim had a leadoff single and a steal and scored on Simpson’s single to center. Simpson stole second and advanced to third when José Caballero walked on a wild pitch. Caballero stole his 32nd base — tops in the majors — and Gregory Soto replaced Domínguez with the bases loaded. Jonathan Aranda hit a grounder to O’Hearn at first base, but his throw home was off target when Soto crossed his path allowing two to score for a 4-2 lead.

Tyler O’Neill had a one-out double off Scott Fairbanks in the ninth and scored on Cedric Mullins’ two-out single to get Baltimore within a run. Mullins swiped his 14th base before Fairbanks finished it for his 16th save in 19 opportunities.

Kremer allowed one run on three hits in seven innings. Domínguez (2-3) retired one batter and allowed three runs — two earned.

Tampa starter Zack Littell gave up two runs on seven hits in six innings. Edwin Uceta (6-2) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.

Key moment

Fairbanks sealed it when he retired Holliday on a 401-foot fly ball to center on a 3-2 pitch.

Key stat

Tampa Bay leads the majors with 127 steals and used three of them in its eighth-inning rally.

Up next

Orioles LHP Trevor Rogers (2-1, 1.53) was set to start Sunday opposite RHP Ryan Pepiot (6-7, 3.38).

___

