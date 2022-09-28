092722

Regarding Biden’s attempt to buy votes with the cancellation of $10,000 in student debt if you make less than $125,000 annually, or $20,000 if your household income is a mere $250,000, in and of itself a ridiculous threshold at more than eight times the poverty level of a family of four; we would agree with the notion that if your college degree doesn’t have enough value for you to pay it off, it surely doesn’t have enough value for others to pay it off for you. We also would ask the President, exactly what does this do to address the real problem, which is the exorbitant costs of higher education? And, to those that have faithfully paid their own student debt or, are working hard and successfully without a college degree? Biden would say “Thanks.” Sucker…