Slovaks hold nationwide protests against economic policies of populist PM Robert Fico

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Thousands of protesters gathered across Slovakia on Tuesday as nationwide protests intensified against the economic policies of pro-Russian populist Prime Minister Robert Fico.

They condemned a package of austerity measures recently approved by the government that is currently being debated in Parliament. The rallies took place in 19 major cities and towns, including the capital of Bratislava, up from 16 a week ago.

The government’s austerity measures, which it says will help cut one of the highest budget deficits in the European Union, have united the opposition, businesses, employees, labor unions and many others.

The measures include increases in health and social insurance, income tax rises for higher earners, and higher value added tax on some food products, as well as a possible cancellation of up to three national holidays.

Michal Šimečka, leader of the opposition Progressive Slovakia party, which organized the protests in conjunction with three other political groups — Freedom and Solidarity, the Christian Democrats and the Democrats — said Fico has “lost touch with real Slovakia, and that’s the end.”

Addressing a crowd at the Freedom Square, in Bratislava, Šimečka promised that the rallies will culminate on Nov. 17, the anniversary of the 1989 anti-communist Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia, which is one of the national holidays Fico’s government wants to get rid of.

The latest wave of protests has been triggered by a trip by Fico to China where he met Russian President Vladimir Putin for the third time since the Russian all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Fico has long been a divisive figure in Slovakia and beyond. He returned to power for the fourth time after his leftist Smer, or Direction, party won the 2023 parliamentary election after campaigning on a pro-Russia and anti-American message.

He has openly challenged the EU’s policies over Ukraine. His critics have charged that Slovakia under Fico is following the direction of Hungary under Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is regarded by many as an autocrat.