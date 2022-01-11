US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

3. The Maid by Nita Prose – 9780593356166 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Invisible by Danielle Steel – 9781984821591 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Shielding Sierra by Susan Stoker – No ISBN Available – (Stoker Aces Production)

6. The Judge’s List by John Grisham – 9780385546034 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781501139246 – (Washington Square Press)

8. The Daily Stoic by Ryan Holiday & Stephen Hanselman – 9780735211742 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Girl in the Mist by Kristen Ashley – 9781954680074 – (Kristen Ashley)

10. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles – 9780735222373 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

By The Associated Press