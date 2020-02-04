Ward, James Robert
James Robert Ward passed away Friday, January 31st, at Avalon Care Center in Sonora, CA.
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
- Date of Death: 01/31/2020
- Age: 90
- Residence: Sonora, CA
- Services: A Vigil service will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 7 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, CA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 127 West Jackson St, Sonora, CA. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, CA.