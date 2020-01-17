Mostly sunny
50.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Taylor, Grace Elizabeth

By Aretha Pauley

Grace Elizabeth Taylor passed away Wednesday, January 8th, at Adventist Health Sonora.

Grace is survived by her daughter, Marie; sons, Robert and Christopher; daughters-in-law, Janet and Tiffany; former husband, Jerry Noonan; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Heuton Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

 

  • Date of Death: 01/08/2020
  • Age: 81
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring in Murphys, CA.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  School Alert