Taylor, Grace Elizabeth
Grace Elizabeth Taylor passed away Wednesday, January 8th, at Adventist Health Sonora.
Grace is survived by her daughter, Marie; sons, Robert and Christopher; daughters-in-law, Janet and Tiffany; former husband, Jerry Noonan; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Heuton Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
- Date of Death: 01/08/2020
- Age: 81
- Residence: Sonora, CA
- Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held in the Spring in Murphys, CA.