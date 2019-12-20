Morroney, Betty Jean
Betty Jean Morroney passed away Wednesday, December 18th, at her residence in Sonora, CA.
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
- Date of Death: 12/18/2019
- Age: 81
- Residence: Sonora, CA
- Services: Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10 AM to 11:30 AM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, CA. Graveside services will follow at 12 Noon at Dambacher Mountain Memorial, 22394 Lyons-Bald Mountain Road, Sonora, CA.