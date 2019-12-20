Sunny
Morroney, Betty Jean

By Aretha Pauley

Betty Jean Morroney passed away Wednesday, December 18th, at her residence in Sonora, CA.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 12/18/2019
  • Age: 81
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019 from 10 AM to 11:30 AM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, CA. Graveside services will follow at 12 Noon at Dambacher Mountain Memorial, 22394 Lyons-Bald Mountain Road, Sonora, CA.

