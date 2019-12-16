Sunny
Price, Paul Nelson

By Aretha Pauley

Paul Nelson Price passed away Saturday, December 14th, at his residence in Groveland, CA.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 12/14/2019
  • Age: 86
  • Residence: Groveland, CA
  • Services: Graveside services with military honors for Korean War Army Veteran Paul Price will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2 PM at Oak Grove Cemetery, 13000 Memorial Drive, Groveland, CA.
  • Celebration of Life: A Celebration of his life will be planned in the Spring.

