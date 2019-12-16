Price, Paul Nelson
Paul Nelson Price passed away Saturday, December 14th, at his residence in Groveland, CA.
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
- Date of Death: 12/14/2019
- Age: 86
- Residence: Groveland, CA
- Services: Graveside services with military honors for Korean War Army Veteran Paul Price will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2 PM at Oak Grove Cemetery, 13000 Memorial Drive, Groveland, CA.
- Celebration of Life: A Celebration of his life will be planned in the Spring.