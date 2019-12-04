Rain
Castro, Martha “Vina”

By Aretha Pauley

Martha “Vina” Castro passed away Sunday, December 1st, at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, CA.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 12/01/2019
  • Age: 83
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: Visitation will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 2 PM to 5 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St., Sonora, CA. Cremation will follow and private inurnment will be at Dambacher Mountain Memorial, 22394 Lyons-Bald Mt. Rd., Sonora, CA.
  • Celebration of Life: A Celebration of her Life will be held in the Spring.

