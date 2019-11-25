Granados, Lita
Lita Granados passed away Friday, November 22nd, at Adventist Health Sonora.
Lita is survived by her spouse (Harold R Granados); her children (Kevin Granados, Lori Granados, Lori Grace, Ken Grace and Mimi Watson); her seven grandchildren; and her seven great-grandchildren.
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
- Date of Death: 11/22/2019
- Age: 88
- Residence: Twain Harte, CA
- Services: As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (michaeljfox.org)