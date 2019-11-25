Partly sunny
Granados, Lita

By Aretha Pauley

Lita Granados passed away Friday, November 22nd, at Adventist Health Sonora.

Lita is survived by her spouse (Harold R Granados); her children (Kevin Granados, Lori Granados, Lori Grace, Ken Grace and Mimi Watson); her seven grandchildren; and her seven great-grandchildren.

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 11/22/2019
  • Age: 88
  • Residence: Twain Harte, CA
  • Services: As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (michaeljfox.org)

