Avalos, Gabriel Quintero

By Aretha Pauley

Gabriel Qunitero Avalos passed away on Thursday, November 7th, at his residence in Jamestown, CA.

Gabriel is survived by his wife, Yolando Avalos (of Jamestown, CA); his sons, Gabriel and Brian; and his daughter, Tina.

Heuton Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 11/07/2019
  • Age: 81
  • Residence: Jamestown, CA
  • Services: A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 ~ 1:00 pm at Saint Patricks Catholic Mountain View Cemetery, Greenly Road, Sonora CA. Donations can be made to Wells Fargo bank account 5461188798, account name Gabriel Avalos.

