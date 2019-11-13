Avalos, Gabriel Quintero
Gabriel Qunitero Avalos passed away on Thursday, November 7th, at his residence in Jamestown, CA.
Gabriel is survived by his wife, Yolando Avalos (of Jamestown, CA); his sons, Gabriel and Brian; and his daughter, Tina.
Heuton Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
- Date of Death: 11/07/2019
- Age: 81
- Residence: Jamestown, CA
- Services: A Graveside Service will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 ~ 1:00 pm at Saint Patricks Catholic Mountain View Cemetery, Greenly Road, Sonora CA. Donations can be made to Wells Fargo bank account 5461188798, account name Gabriel Avalos.