Handy, George Joseph “Joe”
George Joseph “Joe” Handy passed away Sunday, November 3rd, at his residence in Manteca, CA.
He is survived by his wife Elsie, of 61 years, brother Jack, daughters Beth and Brenda, two grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
- Date of Death: 11/03/2019
- Age: 82
- Residence: Manteca, CA
- Services: Cremation is planned and Private Family inurnment will be in Carter's Cemetery in Tuolumne, CA. Donations to a charity of your choice in honor of Joe Handy will be appreciated.