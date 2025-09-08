Davidson, Gary

Gary Michael Davidson of Sonora, CA passed away on August 23, 2025, in Twain Harte, California.

Gary was born on April 10, 1942, to Thomas Jackson Davidson and Lillian Agnes (Stodola) Davidson in Los Angeles, CA. He resided in Los Angeles in his parents’ house until he married on May 1, 1965, to Marcia Maureen Morgan. He and Marcy remained in southern California residing in Inglewood, Hawthorne, and Cerritos, until finally following their dream to move north to the community of Twain Harte in 1996, then to the town of Sonora in 2013.

After graduating from Westchester High School, he attended Santa Monica College. Shortly thereafter, he started his career with Lockheed in Burbank, CA as an electronic technician. This launched his career in aerospace supporting some of our nation’s top-secret defense efforts. It was during this time that he also joined the Army National Guard.

After he and Marcy married, he left Lockheed and joined TRW, with a focus on metrology and management, a role more suited to married and family life. Through his time at TRW, he became involved with the National Conference of Standards Laboratories, serving as president. He also served on the board of assessment for the National Academy of Sciences. Through these endeavors and because of this expertise, he was asked to testify in front of our nation’s Congress, which he did with great honor.

After 26 years at TRW, he and two colleagues formed Strata, Strand, Davidson, consulting with large corporations on test equipment management. For the next few years, he traveled often throughout the US and Europe supporting this venture, until retiring in 2001.

After retirement, Gary served many years as Treasurer for the Tuolumne County Historical Society. Throughout his life, he enjoyed HAM radio, camping, water skiing, and snow skiing. He was an avid RV’er, having had many adventures with friends and family, most notably, two trips to Alaska with one into the Arctic Circle.

Gary was preceded in death by his wife Marcy M. Davidson of 54 years. He is survived by his son Michael P. Davidson and his wife Jacqueline, daughter Anna M. Davidson, and four grandchildren: Elizabeth (Ellie) Wohlfarth, Brayden Wohlfarth, Jessica Davidson, and Scott Davidson. He is also survived by his younger brother Thomas Davidson, and his beloved companion Cheri Holmes.