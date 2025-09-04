Lance Ivan Haar, age 66, of Groveland, California passed away after a battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. He was born on May 25, 1959, in Merced, California to Floyd and Norma Haar.

Lance graduated from Merced High School in 1978 and went on to mechanical trade school before working for the Merced City School District as the lead bus mechanic. In late 1984, he met his wife, Lisa and her son Steven. They married a few months later in March of 1985 and had their daughter, Kimberly later that year. In 1996, his family moved to Salinas, California where they owned and operated several Pretzelmaker, TCBY Yogurt and Mrs. Fields Cookies stores in local shopping malls. Lance was also a general contractor and enjoyed flipping many of his homes throughout the years alongside his wife.

In 2009, Lance began his career with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Department as the Vehicle Maintenance Coordinator and was also an advisor in their Explorer Program where he mentored many Junior Explorers who later became Explorer leaders themselves. Lance is revered by many as a wonderful employer, mentor and coach to countless youth and teens throughout Monterey County until his retirement in June of 2024.

After retiring, Lance and his wife moved to Pine Mountain Lake in Groveland, California where he worked part-time at the Pine Mountain Lake Golf Course. In his spare time, Lance could always be found on the golf course enjoying a round with friends or playing pickleball with his wife and club members. He is remembered by his family and friends for his kindness, generosity and dedication to all that he held dear.

Lance was predeceased by his father, Floyd Haar and mother, Norma Haar. He is survived by his loving wife of 40-years, Lisa Haar; his son, Steven Simonovich with wife, Love Mendoza; his daughter, Kimberly Heinz with husband, Greg Heinz; and his five grandchildren, Victoria Simonovich, Daniel Simonovich, Joseph Simonovich, Elizabeth Heinz and Ethan Heinz. He is also survived by his three siblings, James Haar with wife, Beth Haar, Norman Haar with wife, Sandy Haar, and Carrie Rodrigues with husband, Brian Rodrigues, along with many nieces, nephews, extended family members and loving friends.

A Celebration of Life to honor Lance will be held at The Grill at Pine Mountain Lake, overlooking his beloved golf course, on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 1:00 p.m.