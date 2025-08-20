Frazier, Donald

Donald “Don” Lee Frazier, 92, of Vancouver, Washington (former long term resident of Sonora, California), born July 26, 1932 in Boynton, Oklahoma, passed away on June 17th, 2025, in Vancouver, Washington. Cremation has taken place and private family inurnment with Military Honors will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. His memorial will be held at 3pm Saturday August 23rd, 2025 at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, 13880 Joshua Way, Sonora. Reception after at the Tuolumne County Senior Center, 540 Greenly Rd. In lieu of flowers, donate to Meals on Wheels. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with local arrangements.

Date of Death: 06/17/2025

06/17/2025 Age: 92

92 Residence: Vancouver, Washington (former long term resident of Sonora, California)

Vancouver, Washington (former long term resident of Sonora, California) Services: His memorial will be held at 3pm Saturday August 23rd, 2025 at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church, 13880 Joshua Way, Sonora.