Clear
59.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Kent, Carol

Sponsored by:
By Charise Jim

Carol Linda Kent, 70, of Sonora, California, born July 31, 1954 in Colorado, passed away February 14, 2025 at Adventist Health, Sonora, California. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 16, 2025 at 2 PM at the Sonora Elks Lodge, 100 Elks Drive, Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

 

  • Date of Death: 02/14/2025
  • Age: 70
  • Residence: Sonora, California
  • Celebration of Life: A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 16, 2025 at 2 PM, at the Sonora Elks Lodge, 100 Elks Drive, Sonora.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 