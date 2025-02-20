Kent, Carol

Carol Linda Kent, 70, of Sonora, California, born July 31, 1954 in Colorado, passed away February 14, 2025 at Adventist Health, Sonora, California. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, March 16, 2025 at 2 PM at the Sonora Elks Lodge, 100 Elks Drive, Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with cremation arrangements.

