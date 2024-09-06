Mostly Cloudy
Jordan, Robin

By Charise Jim

Robin Scott Jordan, 65, of Soulsbyville, California, born August 10, 1959 in Mariposa, California, passed away September 2, 2024 at his residence in Soulsbyville, California. Cremation is planned with a Celebration of his Life to be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

