Jordan, Robin
Sponsored by:
Robin Scott Jordan, 65, of Soulsbyville, California, born August 10, 1959 in Mariposa, California, passed away September 2, 2024 at his residence in Soulsbyville, California. Cremation is planned with a Celebration of his Life to be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.
- Date of Death: 09/02/2024
- Age: 65
- Residence: Soulsbyville, California
- Services: Cremation is planned with a Celebration of his Life to be held at a later date.