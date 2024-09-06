Jordan, Robin

Robin Scott Jordan, 65, of Soulsbyville, California, born August 10, 1959 in Mariposa, California, passed away September 2, 2024 at his residence in Soulsbyville, California. Cremation is planned with a Celebration of his Life to be held at a later date. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

Date of Death: 09/02/2024

09/02/2024 Age: 65

65 Residence: Soulsbyville, California

Soulsbyville, California Services: Cremation is planned with a Celebration of his Life to be held at a later date.