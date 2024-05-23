Schneider Jr., Lloyd Albert

Lloyd Albert Schneider Jr., age 85 of Tuolumne, California, born September 12, 1938 in San Fernando, California, passed away Monday, April 22, 2024 at his residence in Tuolumne, California. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 2PM at First Congressional Church, 509 Algers St., Murphys, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.

