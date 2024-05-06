Clear
Kern, Kenneth “Ken” William

By Aretha Lee

Kenneth “Ken” William Kern, age 74 of Jamestown, California, born February 21, 1950 in Oakland, California passed away Monday, April 1, 2024 at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, California. Graveside services will be held Friday, May 10, 2024 at 11:30AM in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation services.

  • Date of Death: 04/01/2024
  • Age: 74
  • Residence: Jamestown, California
  • Services: Graveside services will be held Friday, May 10, 2024 at 11:30AM in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Sonora, California.

