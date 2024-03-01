Porter, Duane Edwin

Duane Edwin Porter, age 81 of Sonora, California, born October 2, 1942 in Oakland, California, passed away Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, California. Cremation is planned with private inurnment in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation and burial arrangements entrusted to Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home.

Date of Death: 02/27/2024

02/27/2024 Age: 81

81 Residence: Sonora, CA