McEwen, Timothy
Timothy “Tim” Daniel McEwen, born March 20, 1956 in passed away Saturday, December 9, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. A Celebration of Life will be held.
Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California
Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
- Date of Death: 12/09/2023
- Age: 67
- Residence: Sonora, CA
- Celebration of Life: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 PM at the Sheriff Posse Clubhouse, 19141 Rawhide Road, Jamestown, California