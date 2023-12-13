Clear
McEwen, Timothy

By Sabrina Biehl

Timothy “Tim” Daniel McEwen, born March 20, 1956 in passed away Saturday, December 9, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. A Celebration of Life will be held.

Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery, Sonora, California

Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

  • Date of Death: 12/09/2023
  • Age: 67
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Celebration of Life: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1 PM at the Sheriff Posse Clubhouse, 19141 Rawhide Road, Jamestown, California
