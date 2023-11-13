Richardson, Joan Carol

Joan Carol Richardson, age 78 of Sonora, California, born June 30, 1944 in Oakland, California, passed away Monday, February 13, 2023 at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, California. A Celebration of her Life will be held Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 2 PM at the Manzanita Building at the Sonora Fairgrounds, 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora. Private Inurnment was in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

