Gallo, Jose (Joe)

By Sabrina Biehl

Jose De Jesus Gallo (Joe) born March 19, 1961 passed away December, 2nd 2022 in Soulsbyville. Joe loved life! He loved to laugh and make everyone else laugh. He loved being out in the water with a fishing pole in one hand and a beer in the other. He adored his daughters and grandchildren. Spending time with them kept him young. He was blessed to be loved unconditionally by his wife. Joe loved to fix things and break some along the way. He was a fighter, a survivor, a man who impacted so many lives and was loved by so many. His smile and his love will never be forgotten.

  • Date of Death: 12/02/2022
  • Age: 61
  • Residence: Twain Harte, CA
  • Services: 11:00am to 2pm services starting at 11:30am December 17th 2022. at Terzich and Wilson Funeral Home
