Todd, Michael

Michael “Mike” “King Todd” Steven Todd born November 28, 1954 in California passed away Friday, October 14, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned and inurnment will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora.

A Celebration of Life will be held. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation and burial arrangements.

Date of Death: 10/14/2022

10/14/2022 Age: 67

67 Residence: Columbia, CA

Columbia, CA Celebration of Life: Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1 PM at Calvary Chapel, 19889 Soulsbyville Road, Soulsbyville, California