Bramblett, Larry
Sponsored by:
Larry Dwight Bramblett, born April 26, 1947 in Sacramento, California passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at Adventist Health Sonora.
Memorial Service will be held. Private interment with Military Honors will be in Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements
- Date of Death: 09/19/2022
- Age: 75
- Residence: Sonora, CA
- Services: 1 PM on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at the Country Cowboy Church, 14535 Peaceful Valley Road, Sonora, California