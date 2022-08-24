Miller, Michael

Michael Scott Miller, born October 13, 1961 passed away August 16, 2022.

Michael passed away after a courageous battle with an extremely aggressive cancer, which took his life after only 4.5 months from being diagnosed. In his younger years, Michael was a talented competitive swimmer and an accomplished basketball player. Throughout his life, he was a lover of the outdoors, with an admiration for hiking with nature, and a passion for barbecuing and being ‘head chef’. Michael was a graduate of Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose, UCLA, and Hastings College of Law in San Francisco. He was a brilliant and caring lawyer, with a practice of his own in San Jose, and in October 2005, he left to pastor Table Mountain Chapel in Sonora, CA, and make Jamestown his home. He was a faithful servant to God and to his congregation through all those years and up to the time of his death. Michael is survived by his loving sister, Michele Burles, his two nieces, Celina Burles and Alysha Burles, who treasured their Uncle Mikey, and several brothers and sisters in Christ.

Friends and family are invited to a service Saturday, August 27th, 10:30 am, at Table Mountain Chapel, 19633 Rawhide Road, Sonora, CA.

His family and congregation will greatly miss him but rejoice that he is with his Father in Heaven.