Marcipan, M. Ruth
M. Ruth Marcipan of Modesto, California (formerly of Twain Harte, California)
Born June 25, 1928 in San Jose, California passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Vintage Faire Assisted Living in Modesto, California
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
- Age: 94
- Residence: Modesto, California (formerly of Twain Harte, California)
- Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held August 15, 2022 at 12:30 PM at St. Leo the Great, 88 Race Street, San Jose, California. Interment will follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery in San Jose, California