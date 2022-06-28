Clear
Walls, Nancy

By Sabrina Biehl

Nancy Kaye Walls of St. Cloud, Florida (former resident of Sonora) Born December 11, 1950 in Fresno, California passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 in Adventist Health East Orlando, Orlando, Florida

Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements

 

  • Date of Death: 06/16/2022
  • Age: 71
  • Residence: St. Cloud, Florida (former resident of Sonora)
  • Services: Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 10 AM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose, Sonora. Burial will follow at Mt. Shadow Cemetery in Sonora.
