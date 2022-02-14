Mostly Cloudy
Martin, Lillian

By Sabrina Biehl

Lillian Beatrice Martin, born October 31, 1921 in Arkansas passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at her residence in Sonora, California.

In lieu of flowers, donations to favorite Charity.

  • Date of Death: 02/10/2022
  • Age: 100
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 11 AM at Heuton Memorial Chapel, 400 S. Stewart, Sonora, California.   Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, 900 Santa Fe, Hughson, California at 1 PM.

