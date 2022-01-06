Barto, Milan “Doc”
Milan “Doc” Andrew Barto, born January 25, 1928 in Youngstown, Ohio passed away January 3, 2022 at Doctors Medical Center, Modesto. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.
- Date of Death: 01/03/2022
- Age: 93
- Residence: Sonora, CA
- Services: Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 1:30 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 13880 Joshua Way, Sonora, California. Graveside services will be held Monday, January 25, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, California