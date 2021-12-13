Light Rain
Mathieson, Lloyd

By Sabrina Biehl

Lloyd Raymond Mathieson, born May 8, 1940 in Jamestown, California passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 in Jamestown, California

  • Date of Death: 12/12/2021
  • Age: 81
  • Residence: Jamestown, CA
  • Services: Funeral services will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11 AM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons St, Sonora, California.  Burial will be in Jamestown City Cemetery, Jamestown, California.   Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.

