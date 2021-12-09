Sundborg, Howard
Sponsored by:
Howard David Sundborg, born July 10,1944 in Sonora, California passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora.
- Date of Death: 12/06/2021
- Age: 77
- Residence: Sonora, CA
- Services: Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 1:30 PM at the Tuolumne County Sheriff Posse Clubhouse, 19130 Rawhide Rd, Jamestown, California. Private inurnment will be in Columbia City Cemetery, Columbia, California Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with cremation and burial arrangements.