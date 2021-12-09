Partly Cloudy
49.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sundborg, Howard

Sponsored by:
By Sabrina Biehl

Howard David Sundborg, born July 10,1944 in Sonora, California passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora.  

  • Date of Death: 12/06/2021
  • Age: 77
  • Residence: Sonora, CA
  • Services: Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 1:30 PM at the Tuolumne County Sheriff Posse Clubhouse, 19130 Rawhide Rd, Jamestown, California. Private inurnment will be in Columbia City Cemetery, Columbia, California     Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with cremation and burial arrangements.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 