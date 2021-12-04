Whitehead, Scott
Sponsored by:
Scott Donald Whitehead, born June 27, 1958 in Sonora, California passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora. Cremation is planned with private Family inurnment in Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne with a Celebration of his Life planned at a later date.
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements.
- Date of Death: 11/30/2021
- Age: 63
- Residence: Tuolumne, CA
- Celebration of Life: A Celebration of his Life planned at a later date.