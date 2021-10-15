Slack, Sharon
Sharon Diane Slack, born December 16, 1940 in Red Bluff, California passed away Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Adventist Health Sonora.
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements.
- Date of Death: 10/10/2021
- Age: 80
- Residence: Sonora, CA
- Celebration of Life: Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 2:30 PM at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home, 225 E. Rose at Lyons Street, Sonora, California followed by a Graveside committal service at Oak Grove Cemetery, Groveland, California