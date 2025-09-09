Oklahoma school bus crash carrying softball team injures multiple people

MINCO, Okla. (AP) — A school bus carrying softball team members crashed in Oklahoma, injuring multiple people, school and police officials said.

The crash happened Monday night on U.S. Highway 152 near Minco in Grady County, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

“This evening, our Minco Softball team was in a serious accident west of Minco,” school district Superintendent Kevin Sims posted online. “Multiple individuals on the bus were severely injured.”

He said school would be closed Tuesday.

“Please keep these student-athletes, coaches and their families in your prayers,” he said.

News reports said the bus rolled over and that some people were ejected.

The exact number of people on the bus and the number of people injured were not immediately available, a dispatcher for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Troop G, which covers Grady County, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma posted online that he and his wife, Cindy, “join all of Oklahoma in praying for our neighbors in Minco tonight.”

The Minco First Baptist Church in the town of about 1,500 people posted online that the church sanctuary was open “if you would like to come and pray.”